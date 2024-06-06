If tour rehearsals count as a training season, then, yes, “ Training Season ” is over for Dua Lipa , who performed her first of four Radical Optimism concerts on Wednesday, June 5, in Berlin, Germany. Among the reasons Radical Optimism made it on Uproxx’s “ Best Albums Of 2024 So Far ” list is because it’s “meant to be danced to — not dissected.” Anyone planning on attending one of Lipa’s upcoming shows can expect to dance to the following songs.

Here Is Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour Setlist

The below setlist is based upon fans’ chronicling on setlist.fm from Lipa’s show at Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany on June 5.

Act 1

1. “Training Season”

2. “One Kiss” (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa Cover)

3. “Illusion”

4. “Break My Heart”

5. “Levitating”

Act 2

6. “These Walls” (Live Debut)

7. “Be The One”

8. “Love Again”

9. “Pretty Please”

Act 3

10. “Hallucinate”

11. “New Rules” (Dance break with elements of “Glue” by BICEP)

12. “Electricity” (Silk City & Dua Lipa Cover)

13. “Cold Heart” (Elton John Cover)

Act 4

14. “Happy For You”

15. “Physical”

16. “Don’t Start Now”

17. “Houdini”

Dua Lipa’s Upcoming Radical Optimism Dates

Lipa will perform in Pula, Croatia on June 9 before staging back-to-back shows in Nimes, France on June 12 and 13. Then, she’s set to perform at several festivals throughout the summer and fall, including Glastonbury Festival and Austin City Limits, before performing at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17. She also has several Asian dates planned for late this year. See all of Dua Lipa’s upcoming tour dates here.