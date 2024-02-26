Globetrotting pop star Dua Lipa has been fittingly unveiled as YSL Beauty’s new Global Makeup Ambassador, which includes the launch of a new makeup campaign and a continued partnership between the two.

In Lipa’s recent music video for “Training Season,” she rocked the YSL Beauty Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick product, which is launching today as an introduction of what’s to come. This will be followed by the Loveshine franchise, which includes the new Lip Oil Stick product release.

“For me, fragrances and makeup are another form of self-expression, a way to explore my playfulness, my creativity, and my individuality,” Lipa shared in a statement. “I am thrilled to be on this journey as part of the YSL Beauty family.”

“Dua Lipa brings an electrifying energy to our brand, inspiring women to not just wear makeup, but to make a statement about who they are and what they stand for,” Stephan Bezy, YSL Beauty’s International General Manager, added. “Her influence is a celebration of individuality, a statement of empowerment, encouraging everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence.”

Lipa previously served as the Global Ambassador for YSL Beauty’s Libre fragrance since 2019, but now she will be taking over the makeup sector as well. YSL Beauty’s Loveshine will debut online in the US on March 15, and available in stores later next month.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.