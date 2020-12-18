Although it might be hard for her to top the most recent SNL appearance from Timothee Chalamet — who doubled as Harry Styles for a quick sketch — Dua Lipa has been announced as the musical guest on the show this weekend. Appearing alongside Kristen Wiig, Dua is coming off the triumph of her second album, Future Nostalgia and its remixed follow-up, Club Future Nostalgia, which both helped catapult her to the level of top-tier pop star. Both Wiig and Lipa appeared masked up in a new promo for their episode, with Kate McKinnon and plenty of Santa jokes in tow:

Santa will know if you miss Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa on SNL this weekend. He just will. pic.twitter.com/W7zdgT0kgq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2020

The clear favorite for one of Dua’s two songs is “Levitating,” the lead single off Future Nostalgia and one of her biggest hits to date. It’s also the song she performed live for the AMA’s, so it’s definitely fresh on her mind. My pick for a second track off her new album would be “Good In Bed,” a winking, sexy song about the kind of relationship where nothing works but the physical aspect. No matter what she performs though, this is guaranteed to be one of those appearances that fans won’t want to miss. Tune in Saturday to see what she ends up going with — and in case you miss it, don’t worry, I’ll be blogging.