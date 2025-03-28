Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan go synthwave in “Physical,” their boisterous new dance anthem. The collaboration borrows a very ’80s aesthetic, with New Wave-inspired drums and synth bass, as they implore the listener to “keep on dancin’.” It’s a perfect synthesis of what the two pop stars do best — and a welcome lane swerve after Lipa’s past fixation on glittery disco-pop — evoking memories of the aerobics-obsessed decade that gave us leg warmers and neon spandex. The song wouldn’t be out of place in the workout show from The Substance.

In hyping the upcoming collaboration, which was released to honor the fifth anniversary of Dua Lipa’s second studio album Future Nostalgia, the English star wrote, “Thank you for the memories that I have to last me a lifetime ~ keeping me dancing all around the world. Grateful beyond words and thanking my lucky stars every day for music and the power that it has over me and the ability it has had time and time again to connect us all no matter where we are on this floating rock!!!!” Although the track was previously leaked by a fan (with Lipa’s blessing), that hasn’t stopped fans from clamoring for a — ahem — “physical” release. Consider that wish officially granted.

You can listen to Dua Lipa’s “Physical” with Troye Sivan above.