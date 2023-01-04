Dua Lipa welcomed the new year by posting a series of glamorous shots to social media. Lipa poses around a house party as she continues the “whale tail” resurgence in fashion with a sparkly barely-there dress.

“2023 ~ Happy New Year ~ wishing you peace, love, health and happiness for this year ahead x,” Lipa tweeted.

Fans and fellow musicians alike were immediately obsessed, both with her outfit and the bubbly message she shared.

“Love you!!” Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers replied.

“That’s hot,” Paris Hilton added to Lipa’s Instagram post, giving her the original glitter party girl stamp of approval, considering the 2000s are coming back in full swing.

As one user spotted, Lipa was wearing “the ludovic de saint sernin ss23 iridescent swarovski crystals dress.” According to Vogue, the iridescent see-through dress was included in the designer’s spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection.

Dua Lipa wears the iridescent swarovski crystal dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin MIRAGE SS/23 at a New Year's Eve party.🐚🪩 pic.twitter.com/BY1tM3919z — ëm (@capricornsun777) January 1, 2023

Lipa has also loved incorporating Swarovski crystals and the whale tail into her fashion throughout the last year — even if it’s different designers. She just raised the stakes for the new year.

A few fans also pointed out the similarities between Lipa and Hailey Bieber’s holiday dresses.

Dua Lipa for Atelier Versace in a dress with Swarovski crystals pic.twitter.com/2REt9Hne11 — ♡ (@Moonshine046) January 1, 2023

Hailey Bieber via instagram stories. (31/12) “NYE”. pic.twitter.com/kHu3Ewf16b — ؘHailey Bieber Brasil (@infohailsbr) January 1, 2023

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions to Dua Lipa’s instantly iconic NYE outfit.

the detail on the back of dua lipa’s dress make it even more special pic.twitter.com/HVUr961wM7 — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) January 1, 2023

Si ven bien, salgo en una de las fotos en el fondo. Estuve de invitado. — Duolingo Español (@duolingoespanol) January 3, 2023

