Dua Lipa 63rd Annual Grammy Awards 2021
Getty Image
Pop

Dua Lipa Celebrated The New Year By Posing In A See-Through Swarovski-Covered Party Dress

Dua Lipa welcomed the new year by posting a series of glamorous shots to social media. Lipa poses around a house party as she continues the “whale tail” resurgence in fashion with a sparkly barely-there dress.

“2023 ~ Happy New Year ~ wishing you peace, love, health and happiness for this year ahead x,” Lipa tweeted.

Fans and fellow musicians alike were immediately obsessed, both with her outfit and the bubbly message she shared.

“Love you!!” Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers replied.

“That’s hot,” Paris Hilton added to Lipa’s Instagram post, giving her the original glitter party girl stamp of approval, considering the 2000s are coming back in full swing.

As one user spotted, Lipa was wearing “the ludovic de saint sernin ss23 iridescent swarovski crystals dress.” According to Vogue, the iridescent see-through dress was included in the designer’s spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection.

Lipa has also loved incorporating Swarovski crystals and the whale tail into her fashion throughout the last year — even if it’s different designers. She just raised the stakes for the new year.

A few fans also pointed out the similarities between Lipa and Hailey Bieber’s holiday dresses.

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions to Dua Lipa’s instantly iconic NYE outfit.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×