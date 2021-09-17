Ed Sheeran is gearing up to release his upcoming album = in October, the title of which continues his theme of albums named after mathematical symbols. On a related note, Sheeran announced his next concert tour today, and it’s appropriately titled the “+-=÷x” tour. For those who don’t want to say “plus minus equals divide multiply” tour, the tour is also known as “The Mathematics Tour.”

So far, Sheeran has only announced dates for Europe and the UK, which include a handful of shows per month from next April to September. There are surely more dates to be added, though, especially since in an Instagram post teasing the announcement, Sheeran noted, “Announcing something 8am tomorrow U.K. time that is basically the start of the next 3 years of my life, excited to be back at it.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

04/28/2022 — Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

05/05/2022 — Limerick, Ireland @ Thomond Park

05/12/2022 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road Playing Fields

05/26/2022 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

05/27/2022 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

06/03/2022 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

06/04/2022 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

06/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/11/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/16/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

06/17/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

06/29/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/30/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/01/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/07/2022 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena

07/14/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/15/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/22/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

07/29/2022 — Paris, France @ Stade De France

08/04/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Øresundsparken

08/10/2022 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

08/20/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

08/25/2022 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

09/01/2022 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

09/10/2022 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

09/16/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund Stadion

09/23/2022 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

= is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.