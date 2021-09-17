Ed Sheeran is gearing up to release his upcoming album = in October, the title of which continues his theme of albums named after mathematical symbols. On a related note, Sheeran announced his next concert tour today, and it’s appropriately titled the “+-=÷x” tour. For those who don’t want to say “plus minus equals divide multiply” tour, the tour is also known as “The Mathematics Tour.”
So far, Sheeran has only announced dates for Europe and the UK, which include a handful of shows per month from next April to September. There are surely more dates to be added, though, especially since in an Instagram post teasing the announcement, Sheeran noted, “Announcing something 8am tomorrow U.K. time that is basically the start of the next 3 years of my life, excited to be back at it.”
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
04/28/2022 — Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh
05/05/2022 — Limerick, Ireland @ Thomond Park
05/12/2022 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road Playing Fields
05/26/2022 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
05/27/2022 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
06/03/2022 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
06/04/2022 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
06/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/11/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/16/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
06/17/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
06/29/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
06/30/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/01/2022 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/07/2022 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena
07/14/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/15/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/22/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/29/2022 — Paris, France @ Stade De France
08/04/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Øresundsparken
08/10/2022 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
08/20/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium
08/25/2022 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
09/01/2022 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium
09/10/2022 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
09/16/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund Stadion
09/23/2022 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park
= is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.
Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.