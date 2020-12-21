Ed Sheeran Ends His Quiet 2020 With A Surprise New Song, ‘Afterglow’

Almost exactly a year ago, Ed Sheeran told the world that he is taking a break from music. Indeed, he has kept his word, as his life as a public figure has been pretty much on pause since then. Before 2020 wraps up, though, Sheeran decided to treat his fans to a new song, “Afterglow.”

The romantic song is a pretty DIY effort, as he made the splatter paint single art himself and shared a one-shot performance video for the track. The song features some poetic writing from Sheeran, as he sings on the opening verse, “Stop the clocks, it’s amazing / You should see the way the light dances off your head / A million colors of hazel, golden and red / Saturday morning is fading / The sun’s reflected by the coffee in your hand / My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again.”

Sheeran shared a statement about the track, in which he suggested this isn’t the start of a big comeback and new album cycle for him. He wrote, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

Watch the Afterglow video above and listen to the song below.

