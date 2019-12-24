Getty Image
Ed Sheeran Says He’s Taking A Break And Will Come Back ‘When The Time Is Right’

This summer, Ed Sheeran suggested that he would be taking a long break from touring. That announcement came at the final date of his record-breaking Divide tour, which ran for two and a half years between March 2017 and August 2019, with blocks of time off here and there. Now he has shared a more official statement about his upcoming plans, confirming that he intends to step away from music for a bit.

In a message posted on Instagram, he wrote that after a busy past couple years, he’s taking a break, and plans to came back with new music “when the time is right”:

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.

I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. Il be off all social media until it’s time to come back.

To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.

Lots of love x.”

In addition to all his touring, Sheeran also dropped a new album this year, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

