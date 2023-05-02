ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran And Alanis Morissette Are Taking Over As ‘American Idol’ Guest Judges Due To The Coronation

As regular American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are heading overseas to perform at King Charles’ upcoming coronation, they’re getting some temporary replacements: Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette.

This takeover will happen for the Sunday, May 7th episode, as regular judge Luke Bryan will stay put and remain — not having a royal requirement.

“It’s big time. It’s big time,” Bryan recently told Entertainment Tonight. “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!”

Both Sheeran and Morissette will perform, with him playing “Eyes Closed” and her reportedly playing a classic hit. The contestants will be covering songs from the two artists as well, as Morissette will mentor them by herself.

Perry and Richie will then return to their regular roles.

“I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking,” Perry previously said in a statement.

“To share the stage with the other performers at the coronation concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration,” Richie added.

This American Idol episode will air Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

