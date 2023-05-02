As regular American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are heading overseas to perform at King Charles’ upcoming coronation, they’re getting some temporary replacements: Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette.

This takeover will happen for the Sunday, May 7th episode, as regular judge Luke Bryan will stay put and remain — not having a royal requirement.

“It’s big time. It’s big time,” Bryan recently told Entertainment Tonight. “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!”

Both Sheeran and Morissette will perform, with him playing “Eyes Closed” and her reportedly playing a classic hit. The contestants will be covering songs from the two artists as well, as Morissette will mentor them by herself.

Tune into this on Sunday 7th May! Ed joins @AmericanIdol as a guest judge & will be performing #EyesClosed 🤩 https://t.co/vfVQsR1lpp — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) May 2, 2023

Perry and Richie will then return to their regular roles.

“I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking,” Perry previously said in a statement.

“To share the stage with the other performers at the coronation concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration,” Richie added.

This American Idol episode will air Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

