At the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend, Olivia Rodrigo highlighted the ceremony by covering inductee Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” As Billboard notes, though, an early rundown of the show revealed Rodrigo was initially meant to be joined by Alanis Morissette. Morissette of course did not participate and now she has explained why.

In an Instagram Story post shared yesterday (November 7), she addressed the “mis-informed rumblings” about her absence, prefacing her thoughts by noting how much she adores Rodrigo, Dolly Parton, Janet Jackson, Pat Benetar, Sheryl Crow, Pink, Brandi Carlile, and Sara Bareilles, all of whom were in attendance.

She continued, “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career. […] Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

Read Morissette’s original post below.