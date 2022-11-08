At the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend, Olivia Rodrigo highlighted the ceremony by covering inductee Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” As Billboard notes, though, an early rundown of the show revealed Rodrigo was initially meant to be joined by Alanis Morissette. Morissette of course did not participate and now she has explained why.
In an Instagram Story post shared yesterday (November 7), she addressed the “mis-informed rumblings” about her absence, prefacing her thoughts by noting how much she adores Rodrigo, Dolly Parton, Janet Jackson, Pat Benetar, Sheryl Crow, Pink, Brandi Carlile, and Sara Bareilles, all of whom were in attendance.
She continued, “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career. […] Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”
Read Morissette’s original post below.
“There are some mis-informed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benetar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles — and all the amazing people and artists who were there.
I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career. I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.
Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on. :)
Voting time! I love you,
alanis.”