Ed Sheeran‘s No. 6 Collaborations Project is shaping up to be a chart-dominator.

Following his singles “Cross Me” (featuring Chance The Rapper) and “I Don’t Care” (featuring Justin Bieber), Sheeran has dropped another new single sure to blow up the Hot 100. “Beautiful People” is a tender R&B-pop ballad featuring the king of tender R&B-pop ballads himself — Khalid.

On “Beautiful People,” Sheeran and Khalid’s falsettos blend into some seriously stunning harmonies. Their voices are lovely, but they set themselves apart from the vain, fame-hungry “beautiful people” described in the song. While others are lured by “Drop top, designer clothes / Front row at fashion shows,” Sheeran and Khalid know who they are, and they know they don’t need glitz and glamour to be happy.

Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project is, as its title suggests, Sheeran’s sixth collection of joint-performed songs. No. 5 Collaborations Project was released back in 2011. His most recent record, Divide, was released in 2018. Khalid is no stranger to collaborations himself — his song with Normani, “Love Lies,” spent the majority of 2018 climbing the Billboard charts, and his sophomore album, Free Spirit, was released earlier this year.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is due out July 12 via Asylum/Atlantic. Listen to “Beautiful People” above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.