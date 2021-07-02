Getty Image
Ed Sheeran Had To Be Talked Out Of Buying And Moving To An Uninhabitable Island

As Ed Sheeran recently noted in response to a particularly probing question from a child, when it comes to money, he has “more than [he] would ever need.” It would seem that this leads to situations where Sheeran almost throws his cash away, but thankfully, his manager, Stuart Camp, keeps him grounded. For example, Sheeran apparently had to be talked out of buying and moving to an island that he wouldn’t have even been able to build a house on.

Sheeran and Camp both guested on the Normal Not Normal podcast recently (as Metro notes), which is hosted by James and Oliver Phelps, best known for their roles in the Harry Potter movies as Fred and George Weasley. At one point, Sheeran asked Camp, “What’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve talked me down from recently?” Camp didn’t have an answer at first, saying, “There’s too many!” Sheeran jogged his memory, though, by noting, “Usually moving places.”

Camp then jumped in, “‘I’m gonna buy an island here,’ or, ‘I’ve had enough, me and Cherry [Seaborn, Sheeran’s wife] are emigrating to Ghana for three years.’ Stuff like that. You’ll get the odd thing like that and I go, ‘Yes, dear.’ You sort of let the idea percolate and it’ll kill itself eventually.”

Sheeran added with a laugh, “I sent Stuart this uninhabited island in Ireland that you’re not even allowed to build a house on and I was like, ‘I think this is a good idea! I think I’m going to buy this and move here!”

Meanwhile, Sheeran just finished a week of performances on The Late Late Show, so revisit those here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

