Ed Sheeran’s unapologetic opinion of the state of music has kept him in the headlines over the past few weeks.

Before the verdict of “not liable” was returned in the “End Of Youth” singer’s plagiarism trial with the estate of Ed Townsend, a co-writer of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” he expressed deep frustration with how songwriters are being targeted. Prior to that, he took shots at music critics deeming them as no longer necessary to fans in the streaming era. However, these flashy headlines are bite-sized displays of his passion for his craft.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the pair discuss who the musician turns to in those moments of frustration.

“I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at,” said Sheeran.

Sheeran continued by saying, “I had a one-hour and 20-minute conversation with her yesterday.”

“In itself is kind of therapy as well, because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it. That has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about, and how other people treat you or how your family treats you, how your friends treat you. She’s just basically in the same sphere,” remarked the musician.

But the “Anti-Hero” singer isn’t the only musician he turns to. Sheeran also proclaimed, “I have a similar sort of friendship with Stormzy, where I know what he’s going through, and we can talk about it. And his friends necessarily would be my friends who would say the same things.”

