A few days ago, Ed Sheeran and Elton John dropped the video for their new collaboration “Merry Christmas,” and the visual is full of classic overblown holiday imagery. It’s a cheery visual, but for a second while making it, Sheeran thought he was going to injure his collaborator.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Sheeran said,

“We just shot a Christmas music video. Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell… On the video. There’s footage of, I’m dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would’ve cracked him in the head. I’ll post it. David, Elton’s partner, said that you should post that. So, I will post it eventually, but it was one of these things, I had the video, I was like, ‘I got to show him this.’ But, man, the music video is wild. We’ve parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas.”

Then, yesterday, John was the one who shared the video. Sure enough, it is how Sheeran described it, as the bell soars right past his head as people off-camera look on in brief horror. John was a good sport about the whole thing, as he wrote while sharing the video, “Better luck next time, @edsheeran,” along with a laughing emoji. Sheeran shared John’s post and added a laughing emoji of his own.

