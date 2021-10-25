In a matter of days, Ed Sheeran’s new album = will be out in the world. Until then, though, fans must wait, but today, they’ve been given an opportunity to get an early look at the album, as Sheeran has shared snippets of every song from it. This comes as part of a series of YouTube Shorts.

Each of the clips run for somewhere between 14 and 30 seconds, and in them, Sheeran shares some video related to the song. For example, he gets in an ice bath for “Shivers” while “First Time” is a sweet and romantic clip.

Sheeran says of the clips, “I had a really fun day shooting my YouTube Shorts. I’ve always really enjoyed the music video process, so it was fun to explore a new way of doing that by channeling each song’s theme in a unique way, while also giving you a sneak peek of the album!”

Lyor Cohen, Global Head Of Music at YouTube, also notes, “From day one, I knew Ed and his music would have a lasting, global impact and that remains true today. Ed Sheeran is a storyteller and I am so stoked he is using YouTube Shorts to give his fans an audio and visual preview of his incredibly powerful new album. This is going to be an unforgettable moment.”

Check out all the shorts above and below or find the YouTube playlist here.

= is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

