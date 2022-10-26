Ed Sheeran, weeks after announcing he’d be continuing his large-scale Mathematics tour into 2023, recently revealed that he’s getting a documentary made about his life. While it appears to still be in the early stages of development, Sheeran told The Sun that they are shooting — exploring both his life on and off the road.

“We are shooting a documentary at the moment about my life, and there was a big conversation about what we include,” Sheeran said. “As long as it’s honest and it links in with a theme of something that’s in a song — there is no point in putting something in if it’s detrimental to my life.”

“It is a very fine line, it is why I live in Suffolk and not in LA. My life as a celebrity is turned on when I am in New York, but at home I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son,” he continued. “You can’t bring celebrity baggage to home.” In 2019, he married Cherry Seaborn and they currently have two children.

Sheeran is continuing to release new music, even with all of his creative projects. His song, “Celestial,” appears on the soundtrack for video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

For a complete list of Sheeran’s Mathematics tour dates, head here.

