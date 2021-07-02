Last night marked the end of Ed Sheeran’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show, and during the week, he busted out some great performances; There was his new single “Bad Habits,” his first single “The A Team,” and his gigantic single “Thinking Out Loud.” Last night, he wrapped things up with a performance of one of his biggest hits, “Shape Of You.” For the song, Sheeran was joined by a backing band, giving the pop hit a more organic feel.

The song made a brief appearance on the previous night’s episode, when during a comedy bit, Sheeran and Corden re-worked it to be about getting vaccinated.

In a recent interview, Sheeran spoke about starting to perform with a band now, saying, “I’ve done band stuff before, but only kind of at the request of TV shows. I’ve done the loop pedal thing now for fifteen years, ten years professionally, and the last tour that I did… the most people of any tour went to that tour. So I’m kind of like, ‘I’ve done that, I’ve done the loop pedal show I need to do something different.’ What I like about it is what I felt were the weakest bits of the tour are some of the songs that needed a band, like ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and the best bits of the tour needed pedal, like ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Bloodstream.” Now the set feels very on level with each other. It’s kind of a learning experience for me.'”

Watch Sheeran perform ‘Shape Of You’ above and revisit Sheeran’s previous Late Late Show performances from this week below.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.