Ed Sheeran is familiar with releasing an album and having it climb all the way to the top of the charts. His second and third albums, x and ÷, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and now his latest album is joining that club as well: No. 6 Collaborations Project has officially debuted in the top spot of the US charts.

As aforementioned, it’s his third album to do this, and it’s his fourth top-5 album, as his debut album + peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Sheeran shared a response to the news, writing on Instagram, “Just got the news that No. 6 has gone #1 in the USA and a bunch of other places. Feel incredibly fortunate to be able to drop an artistic project that’s outside of my usual wheelhouse with zero promo and for it to still go number 1 — You are all amazing, thank you for all the support, and thank you for every artist that shared their talent with me for this project x.”

Sheeran doesn’t need help to push an album to No. 1, but he got some here, as No. 6 Collaborations Project features contributions from Eminem, 50 Cent, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton.

