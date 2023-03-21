Ed Sheeran is gracing the new April 2023 cover of Rolling Stone on the heels of announcing that his The Sum Of It All documentary is heading to Disney+. During the profile, Sheeran spoke about his severe nerdery and noted that he wasn’t afraid of being judged, whether it’s for his love of Middle Earth or his music.

“I am a nerd,” he says. “I love Lord Of The Rings. I love Pokémon. I love f*cking Lego and Warhammer, and yeah, I’m not meant to be considered cool.”

Recently, Sheeran had stopped by the Lord Of The Rings-themed museum, New Zealand’s Hobbiton, to perform his song “I See Fire,” which he wrote for the soundtrack of The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug.

Our April 2023 @RollingStone cover star: @EdSheeran. In his most revealing interviews ever, the pop superstar opens up about death, illness, grief, depression, and addiction. Story/Photos: https://t.co/Ayq1Igc8Kw pic.twitter.com/sn1n7xNtoW — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 21, 2023

He extended this attitude to any of his haters, particularly ones who might have never given his music a chance. Sheeran described that once they usually hear it, their minds change, but he still doesn’t seem to be having any of it.

“Someone who’s never liked my music ever? And sees me as the punchline to a joke?” he added. “For him to suddenly be like, ‘Oh, you’re not as sh*t as I thought you were?’ That doesn’t mean anything.”

This works out perfectly because it removes the fear of any judgment ahead of his – (Subtract) album.

