Ed Sheeran is currently touring around New Zealand. Still, the singer found time to hop his way over to Hobbiton, the outdoor set from the popular Lord Of The Rings film franchise, to play some tunes.

As fans flock to Hobbiton for unique tours of the set, Sheeran was an added surprise. He treated guests who were on the tour’s final stop at The Green Dragon Inn to a performance of his 2013 song, “I See Fire,” that appeared on the soundtrack for The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug.

“We had an unexpected guest at The Green Dragon Inn tonight,” the tour captioned on TikTok.

Other TikTok users who stumbled across Hobbiton’s video of Sheeran were shocked by the small, intimate nature of his sudden appearance.

“Imagine you are having the best day of your life at Hobbiton and then you are blessed with Ed Sheeran live I would die,” one user commented.

“Being in that room must have felt magical,” another added.

Sheeran’s appearance was also only available to those who specifically attended the Evening Banquet Tour, as it ends with a two-course feast in the inn.