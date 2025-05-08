“Old Phone” was one of the first songs we heard from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, as he performed some of it on The Tonight Show ahead of its release last week.

Now, he’s given the track a proper video that’s out today (May 8). The clip is a bit of a mini-documentary, with Sheeran explaining how the song was inspired by him finding messages and photos on his old phone, and how the experience inspired him to host a pop-up gig where for admission, he asked fans to share meaningful messages or videos from their own old phones.

Ed previously said of the album, “Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring. I made this record all over the world, finished it in Goa, India, and had some of the most fun, explorative creative days of my life. It’s a real rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, it encapsulates everything that I love about music, and the fun in it, but also where I am in life as a human, a partner, a father.”

Watch the “Old Phone” video above.

Play is out 9/12 via Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.