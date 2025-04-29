The next time someone tells you to throw out your old cell phone that’s taking up space in a junk drawer, show them Ed Sheeran‘s Taylow Swift jam photo.

The “Azizam” singer recently launched the Instagram account “Teddy’s Old Phone” to promote his upcoming single, “Old Phone.” It shows photos from a mobile phone that Sheeran retired in 2015, including one of a jar of jam that Swift gifted him with a label that references Kanye West’s famous tirade at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. “Yo Ed — I’m really happy 4 you and I’m gonna let you finish but this is the best jam of all-time,” she wrote.

In case you’re wondering, Sheeran’s review: “it was pretty good jam.”

Sheeran explained how finding the retired device inspired “Old Phone”:

“It felt like a time capsule, a time of life that I was in, and living at that time in 2015. Turning it on really spun me out, I found myself scrolling messages and conversations with people who are no longer here. I found myself crying at messages to friends who are now dead, who I won’t get to speak to again. I found old photos of me with people I was so close to then, but we’ve lost touch since. The whole experience was such an emotional journey. I wrote the song Old Phone on my own at 2am whilst jet lagged in India finishing the album, and recorded it that morning. It feels like a song that should’ve been on my debut album, but also a song I couldn’t have written until I experienced real life things happening to me. It makes me emotional to sing, I hope it finds some emotion in you too. Maybe it makes you switch on your old phone and have a look at where you were a decade ago too. Whatever it does, I’m glad I wrote it.”

“Old Phone” comes out on Thursday, April 31, at 11 a.m. ET.