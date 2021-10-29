Ed Sheeran’s long-awaited fourth studio album, =, is out now, and to mark the occasion, he has dropped a new video for album highlight “Overpass Graffiti.” It’s a propulsive and upbeat tune that sounds like it was made for kicking off a road trip playlist.

Sheeran himself seems to get that, as the new video sees Sheeran embark on a wild adventure. In the clip, he gets separated from his tour bus. So, he hitches a bunch of different rides and finds himself doing all sorts of different things, like exploring a swimming hole, attending a trippy concert, and getting on the back of a motorcycle.

Sheeran previously told Apple Music of the song, “The song’s about a breakup that was years ago. You still hold on to the memory of that and it will never fade, like graffiti on the overpass. Originally, this song was a power ballad, it was very slow. Then [producer Fred Again] said, ‘Have you ever thought about making it double time?’ It gave it new life.”

Watch the “Overpass Graffiti” video above.

= is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.