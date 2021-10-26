With concerts from musicians like Camila Cabello, J Balvin, and Young Thug, NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series has leaned into sharing performances from today’s top stars as well as breaking artists. NPR Music used to hold each session in their Washington, DC office, but since the pandemic, they’ve been asking musicians to get creative with an at-home setup. Ed Sheeran definitely understood the assignment and took over a regal reading room for his NPR Tiny Desk concert.

The singer fulfilled the series’ requirement of including a desk in the shot, using a vintage writing desk as both decoration and a place to set his acoustic guitar. Sheeran took the opportunity to promote his upcoming album = (aka Equals) which is set to drop this Friday, by performing his recent singles “Shivers,” “Visiting Hours,” and “Bad Habits.” But he also parsed through his catalog to give a rendition of one of his 2014 tracks from his x album, “Make It Rain.”

Ahead of Sheeran’s Tiny Desk concert, the singer revealed he just tested positive for COVID-19. He noted that he’s self-isolating and following government protocols, but that also means SNL is reportedly scrambling to find a musician to fill his November 6 performance slot.

Watch Sheeran’s NPR Tiny Desk concert above.

= is out 10/29 via Asylum/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.