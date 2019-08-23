Ed Sheeran And Stormzy Head Home In Their ‘Take Me Back To London’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With all the superlative guests Ed Sheeran got for his new album No. 6 Collaborations Project, he gave himself plenty of material to work with when it comes to standalone releases. Now, he has another one, as he just shared a new video for his Stormzy collab “Take Me Back To London.”

In the video, which is actually for the “Sir Spyro Remix” of the song instead of the album version, the pair spend some time in the countryside of their native England, driving around in an open field and probably tearing up the grass. Elsewhere in the video, they get some food and ride ATVs, as well as spend time with the other two artists featured on the remix. The remix includes new contributions from Manchester rapper Aitch and Birmingham’s JayKae.

Aside from Stormzy, No. 6 Collaborations Project also features contributions from Eminem, 50 Cent, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton.

As for Stormzy, this isn’t his first video in recent days with a big-time collaborator, as Idris Elba appears in his recent clip for “Vossi Bop.”

Watch the “Take Me Back To London” video above, and read our review of No. 6 Collaborations Project here.

