The Ed Sheeran comeback is officially on the way. A couple days ago, he said that his next single (his first solo one in four years) is “coming out in a few weeks.” It turns out the song isn’t quite as far away as Sheeran made it seem, though: Today, he announced that the song is called “Bad Habits” and it’s set for release soon, on June 25.

He made the announcement with a brief teaser video shared on social media, which includes a ten-second snippet of the song. The brief clip features some finger-picked guitar and some “ooh-oohs” from Sheeran. It also includes the single art, when sees Sheeran done up in the vampire look that he teased in his posts from earlier this week.

Sheeran’s @edhq Instagram account features some more previews of the song, including what appears to be a brief clip of the song’s video, as well as some other promotional photos.

While “Bad Habits” will be Sheeran’s first proper solo single in four years, fans have gotten to hear multiple new songs from him over the past few months. In December 2020, he shared “Afterglow,” and in March, he performed a new song at a memorial for his friend and Australian music icon Michael Gudinski.

