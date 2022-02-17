Ahead of his upcoming “+-=÷x” tour — or in simpler words, “The Mathematics Tour” — Ed Sheeran has announced a series of six “warm-up shows” beginning in London next month. These warm-up shows will allow fans to watch as Sheeran and his band fine-tune songs from his fourth studio album, =, and practice before the tour.

“I’m going to be doing some warm up shows for my tour in the next few weeks,” Sheeran said in an Instagram post. “These are very low key shows where I get to try out all the new tunes before taking them into the stadiums. Some nights there will be mistakes. But that is where the fun starts.”

The announcement comes on Sheeran’s birthday today, and just over a month after his reported plans to build a crypt were revealed by The Guardian (plans that were just approved). Although Sheeran hasn’t announced US dates for “The Mathematics Tour,” he hinted in an Instagram post last September that the tour would take place over “the next 3 years of [his] life.”

The warm-up shows will begin Monday, March 21st at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Check out the full list of warm up shows below.

03/21 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

03/22 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

03/23 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

03/25 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

03/26 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

03/31 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre

04/01 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre

