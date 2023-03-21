Ed Sheeran has been keeping busy. Over the next few months, he is set to release several new projects. This Friday (March 24), Sheeran will unveil his new single, “Eyes Closed,” from his upcoming album, –, which is set to arrive in May.

Additionally, he will also release a new song for the soundtrack of the current third season of Ted Lasso. But in addition to music of his own, he has also contributed to songs for other artists. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that he has a collaborative album with J Balvin on the way.

During the interview, Sheeran previewed a reggaeton collaboration with J Balvin and Daddy Yankee, on which he raps in Spanish. He revealed the creative process behind the rap, noting how the three artists workshopped it together.

“I wrote it in English,” he said, “and they translated it in the studio.”

Perhaps he may have used this approach when working with some other big names.

According to the reported, “There are collaborations with Pharrell Williams and Shakira as well — turns out Sheeran has been writing for her next album, too, because why not?”

While there is no projected release date for these collaborations, fan can soon look forward to his fifth album, –.

As for Shakira, whatever she and Sheeran come up with will follow another massive collaboration: Her and Bizarrap’s hit “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

– is out 5/5 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.