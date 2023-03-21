In addition to his upcoming fifth studio album, —, as well as an upcoming Disney+ documentary called The Sum Of It All, Ed Sheeran has tons of surprises on the way. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Sheeran revealed he has a song on the soundtrack for the new season of Ted Lasso.

“Do you want to hear it?” he asked the Rolling Stone reporter. “Because it’s f*cking good.”

He previewed the song for the reporter, who recalled some of the lyrics in the extensive profile.

“We’ll rise from the ashes and write in stars with our names,” he reportedly sings on the upcoming song. “The joy was worth the pain / Love’s the beautiful game.”

Sheeran first revealed he was approached to write and record a song for Ted Lasso back in October of 2021, during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Ed Sheeran talking about Ted Lasso pic.twitter.com/MANjJDkWEY — Άλη (Ali) ||TED LASSO SPOILERS|| 🏳️‍🌈 (she/her) (@AlisonRhiannon) October 30, 2021

While we don’t yet have a title for the upcoming Ted Lasso song, Sheeran’s new single, “Eyes Closed” arrives this Friday, March 24. His fifth studio album, —, will arrive later in the spring.

&mdash is out 5/5 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

