Shakira and Bizarrap dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 10, where they dished on how their popular recent collaboration, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” came to be.

Specifically, Shakira told the late night host that she felt it was inspired by a certain band. “It reminded me of Depeche Mode,” Shakira said. “If you listen, it’s got a little bit of that cool, dark undertone. I love Depeche Mode. They’re my favorite.”

Longtime fans know that she’s been a fan of the group for quite a while. During a 2006 interview with The Guardian where she was asked about records that impacted her life, Shakira cited a certain Depeche Mode’s song.

“When I was 13, I was watching TV and the video to ‘Enjoy the Silence’ came on,” she described. “I was paralyzed. The guitar riff was captivating and I could feel a sensation in my chest. I said to my mum: ‘What is this thing that I feel every time I hear this guitar riff?’ She sounded worried and said: ‘I don’t know. That’s very strange.’

“It was something delicious and intriguing, and to this day, I still get that feeling when I hear the song,” the star added. “Music has the power to make you connect to people on a subconscious level, and it is inexplicable. And what is it with me and British accents? I find them sexy.”

Check out Shakira and Bizarrap’s interview above.