Ed Sheeran is baring all. Ahead of his upcoming album, –, the singer/songwriter spoke candidly in an interview with Rolling Stone.

While — is supposed to be the last in the series of his mathematical albums, Sheeran revealed he has several other projects in his arsenal. Among the things he’s working on are an album with J Balvin, an album with Aaron Dessner, and another album, for which he has specific instructions on how to roll out.

In the last of a series, for which he has kept tight-lipped about the details, he revealed that this particular album will be the result of years of work, and he wants for it to be released upon his death.

Our April 2023 @RollingStone cover star: @EdSheeran. In his most revealing interviews ever, the pop superstar opens up about death, illness, grief, depression, and addiction. Story/Photos: https://t.co/Ayq1Igc8Kw pic.twitter.com/sn1n7xNtoW — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 21, 2023

“I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there,” he said. “And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”

Sheeran is known to work for years at a time on his albums, however, earlier this month, when he revealed the title and release date for –, that he wrote the album within the span of a week.

“As an artist, I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life,” he said in an Instagram post. “This album is purely that.”

– is out 5/5 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.