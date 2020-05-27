Last November marked the 10-year anniversary of Ellie Goulding’s debut studio album, Lights. Today, the UK singer announced she is using all she’s learned in her decade-spanning career for a forthcoming two-part album. Titled Brightest Blue, the record includes many of her previously-released singles, including her track with the late rapper Juice WRLD.

Following her single “Power,” which Goulding released just last week, the singer has finally shed a light onto her next release. Brightest Blue boasts many big-name features from Juice WRLD to Diplo and will be her latest studio effort since her 2015 album Delirium.

Reflecting on her thoughts about the first half of the record, Goulding says that it mirrors her vulnerability: “It acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are. The tracks also symbolize growing up and becoming a woman.”

About the second half of the album, Goulding says it “encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations. I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable. I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.”

While the record will see a physical release in stores, Goulding and her team worked to manufacture packaging using environmentally-friendly materials in order to minimize a carbon footprint. “Great progress has been made on this and I’m pleased we’ve been able to push the industry forwards, but we are still pushing to do more,” Goulding said.

Check out Goulding’s Brightest Blue cover art and tracklist below.

Side A — Brightest Blue

1. “Start” Feat. Serpentwithfeet

2. “Power”

3. “How Deep Is Too Deep”

4. “Cyan”

5. “Love I’m Given”

6. “New Heights”

7. “Ode To Myself”

8. “Woman”

9. “Tides”

10. “Wine Drunk”

11. “Bleach”

12. “Flux”

13. “Brightest Blue”

Side B — EG.0

1. “Overture”

2. “Worry About Me” Feat. Blackbear

3. “Slow Grenade” Feat. Lauv

4. “Close To Me” Feat. Diplo & Swae Lee

5. “Hate Me” Feat. Juice WRLD

Brightest Blue is out 7/17 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.