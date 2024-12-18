Elton John‘s holiday classic “Step Into Christmas” is over 50 years old now, but that hasn’t stopped the rock-and-roll icon from sharing a new video for the song, reimagining the original video with a behind-the-scenes twist. The video casts Cara Delevingne as the young Elton, as the staff and crew of the studio scrambles to ensure that the set is “Christmassy enough.” As it turns out, the 1973 shoot was quite chaotic on the other side of the camera, with groupie invasions, turkey escapes, and a quest for a “live reindeer” gone awry.

Meanwhile, Delevingne goes all out on her portrayal of the Watford AFC supporter, right down to reproducing his member’s club card and all the goofy faces he makes in the original video. In the press release, Elton explains, “I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up. She’s hilarious to spend time with; we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humor. When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 ‘Step Into Christmas’ video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity. Thank God Cara thought the same because it came out great.”

Watch Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” video starring Cara Delevingne above — and for the heck of it, here’s the original: