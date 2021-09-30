Elton John is preparing to release his collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions, which features duets with everyone from Stevie Nicks to Eddie Vedder, Young Thug and Nicki Minaj. We’ve already heard tracks with Dua Lipa and Charlie Puth, and now Elton is sharing a gorgeous gospel duet with Stevie Wonder, “Finish Line,” featuring backing vocals from Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.

Here’s what Elton had to say about teaming up with Stevie Wonder for their first(!) duet:

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’ — I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made. Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him — he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals. Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process. I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after 50 years of friendship we finally get to do a full blown duet. He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, this is a true genius here.”

Listen to “Finish Line” above. The Lockdown Sessions is out 10/22 on Interscope. Pre-order it here.

