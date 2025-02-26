The Elvis Presley estate is breathing a sigh of relief. Last year, the “Hound Dog” singer’s former home-turned-museum was wrapped up in an elaborate real estate scheme. Fortunately, the family caught the plot before losing control over Graceland.

Now, the suspect is in court answering for their action. According to the Associated Press, Lisa Jeanine Findley has pled guilty during the case’s latest hearing. Today (February 25), Findley told a Memphis federal judge she wanted cop to two counts of mail fraud. Although Findley was also charged with one count of aggravated identity theft, based on court documents obtained by the outlet, that has since been dropped.

The Missouri native was accused of masterminding a plot to defraud Elvis Presley’s family out of ownership of the Graceland mansion by forcing it into auction.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, detailed Findley’s alleged actions in a press conference. “In an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and steal the family’s ownership interest in Graceland,” she said. “As part of the brazen scheme, we allege that the defendant created numerous false documents and sought to extort a settlement from the Presley family.”

Findley claimed the late Lisa Marie Presley borrowed $3.8 million from a fictitious private lender. Within the fraudulent files, Findley said Presley put Graceland up as collateral. Following Presley’s death, Findley allegedly threatened the estate (which is now controlled by Presley’s daughter Riley Keough) to pay a $2.85 million settlement otherwise Graceland would be sent to auction.

Findley is due back in court on June 18 to be sentenced. Prior to her plea, Findley faced 20 years. But, according to AP, that could be drastic cut under a deal made with the prosecutor’s office.