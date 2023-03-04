The first three episodes of Amazon Prime’s rock-inspired show, Daisy Jones & The Six, dropped last night — and one very eagle-eyed fan caught something interesting during it. The series, which stars Elvis‘ granddaughter Riley Keough in the title role, seemed to pay tribute to the King with a simple accessory choice.

“Spoiler Alert – in episode two of Daisy Jones, looks to me like Riley is wearing the same pattern guitar strap as Elvis in the ‘68 Comeback Special,” the user tweeted, sharing a side-by-side comparison of the two relatives.

Spoiler Alert – in episode 2 of Daisy and the Jones looks to me like Riley is wearing the same pattern guitar strap as Elvis’ in the ‘68 Comeback Special#elvis#DaisyJonesAndTheSix pic.twitter.com/qXnboe4byy — Deena⚡️Dietrich (@DeenasDays) March 3, 2023

The post has since gone viral as fans are going wild over it being the exact same guitar strap — proving that the costume and styling team paid true attention.

“We didn’t talk about her family that much or her lineage – I was very respectful of her private life,” the show’s costume designer, Denise Wingate, told People about Keough’s style, “but I did find this woman named Love Melody who made rock and roll clothes in the Seventies.”

As it turns out, the Elvis connection that was embedded into the show’s style goes even deeper.

“She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show,” she added. “One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those.”

Continue scrolling for some more fan reactions to the fun easter egg.

DAMN- Good eye! That's cool as hell. — 𝔸𝕓𝕓𝕪 𝔻𝕚𝕃𝕖𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕠 (@Abbyroadd) March 3, 2023

I wondered why it looked so familiar. — Elizabeth 🌌 6 (@AwkwardPancake) March 3, 2023