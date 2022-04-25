New Doja Cat music is on the way: Ahead of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biographical film Elvis, which hits theaters June 24, Doja will release a new single called “Vegas” for the film’s companion album.

“Vegas,” which arrives next month, contains interpolations of “Hound Dog,” a song originally by Big Mama Thornton, and (in)famously covered by Presley. Snippets of the song have revealed that “Vegas” contains vocal samples of Thornton’s original version of “Hound Dog.” Actress Shonka Dukureh will portray Thornton in the film.

Snippet of @DojaCat's new song "VEGAS" for the upcoming Elvis biopic. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HYspL4Y92d — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) April 15, 2022

The Elvis companion album will arrive sometime this summer via RCA, which has been home to Presley’s catalog since the ’50s. RCA has not yet confirmed an exact release date for the article, nor have they detailed if the album will be a soundtrack, a score, or strictly a compilation of Presley covers, the label did reveal to Variety that “the album will include variations on Presley material that include contributions from a number of name artists representing different genres.”

Doja first performed “Vegas” in full during her set at Coachella, sparking up anticipation for new music. Also during her set, she announced that Taco Bell, of which she is a business partner, will bring back the fan-favorite Mexican pizza.