After a public dispute over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, it seems to have now been settled: Riley Keough, Elvis’ granddaughter and Lisa’s daughter, will pay Priscilla Presley a “lump-sum payment” for it, according to the New York Times (via Rolling Stone).

Last month it had been reported they had agreed, but details of it had not been revealed, as they had to file a motion by June 12.

Keough will pay a max of $400,000 in legal fees to Priscilla, who had previously petitioned a California judge to reportedly reject a supposed 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust as “invalid.”

Allegedly, this specific amendment wanted to remove Priscilla and a former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. Instead, Keough and her late brother, Benjamin, would’ve taken their place of being in charge of Lisa Marie’s Promenade Trust.

In the settled agreement, Priscilla will still be a “special advisor” and will be paid a private, undisclosed amount for ten years (unless she passes) for her participation. Keough, overall though, is now Lisa Marie’s only trustee.

“The families are happy,” Priscilla’s lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, previously shared. “Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future.”

There will be an additional follow-up hearing on August 4.