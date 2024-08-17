The late Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate has reportedly been saved from an elaborate real estate scheme. According to Rolling Stone, the “Hound Dog” singer’s former home-turned-museum was allegedly targeted by a Missouri woman.

In the outlet’s report, it claimed that Lisa Jeanine Findley (also known by other aliases, such as Lisa Holden), was arrested on August 16 by federal authorities for mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In a statement, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, outlined Findley’s alleged actions. “In an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and steal the family’s ownership interest in Graceland,” read the note.

The family members include Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough (the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough), who inherited the estate.

“As part of the brazen scheme, we allege that the defendant created numerous false documents and sought to extort a settlement from the Presley family,” said Argentieri. “Now she is facing federal charges. The Criminal Division and its partners are committed to holding fraudsters to account.”

Rolling Stone claims, Findley by way of her companies Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC placed a lien on the estate, citing a fraudulent $3.8 million loan supposedly issued to Lisa Marie Presley where the sprawling estate was listed as collateral.

Findley is accused of using a fake creditor’s claim in Los Angeles and forging a deed of trust filing in Memphis. Then supposedly posting a foreclosure notice in The Commercial Appeal (a Memphis newspaper), prior to an auction scheduled on May 23.

In addition to the Justice Department’s investigation, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service have launched a case of their own into Findley’s alleged actions.

Should Lisa Jeanine Findley be convicted of these charges, she could serve up to 20 years in prison.