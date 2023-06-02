Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been the biggest thing in music for the past few months, but so far, the trek has remained within the US. She revealed today, though, that she’ll soon be taking it international, as she has a Latin American tour in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil set for later this year. On all those shows, Sabrina Carpenter will be opening and her fans are beyond excited: Shortly after the news was revealed, Carpenter (more specifically, just “SABRINA”) was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

One thing a number of those tweets pointed to is an old video of Carpenter covering Swift’s “Picture To Burn.” The video, the oldest one currently on Carpenter’s YouTube account, was uploaded on August 3, 2009, so Carpenter would have been 10 years old at the time. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that in a Swiftian coincidence, the video was uploaded 13 years ago (13 being an important number in the Swift universe).

Sabrina carpenter went from covering taylor songs on youtube to touring with her. A true swiftie pic.twitter.com/UsowQ78TCc — 𝑁𝒐𝒕 𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒎 🌙 (@NotFancy_) June 2, 2023

(It’s more like 13 years and 10 months, so pretty much 14 years ago, but YouTube still says “13 years ago,” so it’s OK. Let the people have their fun.)

As for Carpenter’s own reaction to the Eras Tour news, she shared the tour dates on social media and wrote, “trying to process this but alas i shant CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA. thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true.”