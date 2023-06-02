Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has brought out the inner Swiftie amongst local elected officials, business owners, and more wherever she visits. The record-breaking tour is looking to do the same when it storms international shores. Mexican Swifties will know before the summer comes to an end.

The “Anti-Hero” took to Instagram to announce the first wave of international The Eras Tour dates. Swift’s Latin American wing will launch in Mexico City on Thursday, August 24. The post captioned, “Really thrilled to tell you this! Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year,” went on to uncover the featured supporting act.

“Sweet angel princess Sabrina Carpenter will be joining us on all of the shows,” wrote Swift.

The songwriter added, “LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!”

Fans looking to secure tickets must register for a chance to enter the virtual queue. Registration is open until Wednesday, June 7, at 11:59 p.m. CDMX time. Find the Latin American dates below and more information here.

08/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

08/25 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

08/26 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

11/09 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/10 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/18 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos – Engenhao

11/25 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

11/26 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque