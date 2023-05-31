The owner of the townhouse in Greenwich Village Taylor Swift once rented and sang about on her album Lover is putting the property up for sale, according to the New York Post. Only the richest Swifties will be able to afford it, though, as the owner has listed it today with an asking price of a whopping $17.9 million. It was originally listed for rent in November at $45,000/month, but now, it looks like the owner — who once said he had no clue who Taylor Swift even is — is looking for buyers too.

The townhouse reportedly maintains its original brick facade but has been modernized inside, with a garden-level pool, a roof deck, a gym, massive windows, and even a futuristic-looking bathroom. Swift rented the place in 2016 as she waited out renovations on her nearby home in Tribeca — just part of a property portfolio the Post puts at $80 million. In 2019, the “Cornelia Street” place’s owner, David Aldea, told Variety that when she met with him to rent it, he said he didn’t actually realize it was THEE Taylor Swift of “Blank Space” fame.

“I’m just not a pop-culture guy, and I even said to someone, ‘I’m meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home,'” he said. “Now, mind you, I knew her songs because I had them on my running playlist. I just didn’t match the name to the song. I know, it’s silly.”

Speaking of folks not knowing their Swiftie trivia, there were likely more than a few fans wringing their hands in frustration during last night’s episode of Jeopardy! The clue “Windermere, Thirlmere & Grasmere are 3 of the sites that helped give a 19th-century literary group this name” stumped all three contestants, but thanks to the singer’s track “The Lakes,” Swifties knew the answer (in the form of a question) was “what are the Lake Poets?” Better luck next time.