Faouzia Refuses To Be Anyone’s ‘Puppet’ In Her Fierce New Single

Rising Moroccan-Canadian pop singer Faouzia has positioned herself as one to watch with a handful of strong releases, including 2020 joint track with John Legend, “Minefields.” Now returning for her second empowering anthem of the year, Faouzia makes it clear she’s not willing to change herself for anyone else with the fiery single “Puppet.”

The thumping tune showcases Faouzia’s enthralling vocals over a disco-twinged beat and she sings of breaking free. In a statement about the single, Faouzia explains that she repeats the Arabic word for “freedom” throughout the song, which is indicative of the message behind “Puppet.”

“‘Puppet’ is a song about challenging relationship dynamics as a woman, taking charge, and shamelessly being yourself. I want young girls around the world to know that they don’t need to change who they are for anyone, and that someone that loves you shouldn’t ask you to be someone you’re not. If anyone tries to knock you down, or force you to conform, use that as motivation to stand up taller and only surround yourself with those that want to prop you up and support you. Throughout the song, the word “ حرية” is chanted, Arabic for ‘freedom.’ As the world continues down a difficult path daily, this message is more necessary than ever.”

