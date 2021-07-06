All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Iggy Azalea — “I Am The Stripclub” Offering another preview of her upcoming album End Of An Era, Iggy Azalea made it more than clear that she’s ready for the return of nightlife with her pounding track “I Am The Stripclub.” The dance-ready track is Azalea at her best, delivering boastful lyrics about her self-worth over a cutting-edge beat. J Balvin, Skrillex — “In Da Getto” Skrillex is well underway with his comeback. The producer is gearing up for a new project by debuting a handful of EDM singles and this week, he teamed up with J Balvin for the wildly energetic tune “In Da Getto.” Skrillex’s thumping beat creates the perfect backdrop for J Balvin’s quick-witted flow, resulting in a track that’s sure to be heard on dancefloors everywhere.

Big Red Machine — “Renegade” Feat. Taylor Swift Big Red Machine, the collaborative project between Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, shared “Renagade” this week, one of the Taylor Swift collaborations heard on their upcoming debut album. The song is reminiscent of Swift’s Folklore era as a wistful guitar accompanies Swift’s delicately-delivered lyrics about the trepidation of a new relationship. In a statement upon sharing the track, Swift described how meeting Dessner changed her musical outlook. “I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music,” she wrote. Maisie Peters — “Psycho” As the latest signee of Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records, Maisie Peters goes bubblegum pop in her latest track “Psycho.” The punchy tune marks one of Peters’ most lively songs yet, showcasing her soaring vocals over an earworm beat. “‘Psycho’ tells a dramatic story of someone whose lies catch up to them, and who seem to feel very little when they hurt other people,” Peters says about the single. “I think this is something near enough everyone in the world can relate to, myself included.”

Sigala — “You For Me” Feat. Rita Ora British DJ Sigala tapped Rita Ora for “You For Me” as their unofficial entry for this year’s song of the summer. The turned-up tune showcases Ora’s fluttering vocals over sunny synths and a shimmering bass drop. Ora fires off lovelorn lyrics contrasted by the song’s electrifying instrumentals, crafting an irresistible tune that’s tailor-made to be heard on beaches everywhere in coming months. Magdalena Bay — “Chaeri” LA electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay teased their debut LP this week with the hypnotic lead single, “Chaeri.” The synth-forward track draws comparisons to Grimes’ early catalog, combining atmospheric production with breathy vocals to create an enticing tune.

Faouzia — “Hero” Hardworking songwriter Faouzia returns with yet another kinetic single. Faouzia’s tune “Hero” highlights her impactful vocals, melting together empowering lyrics with a buoyant beat that packs a punch. “I wrote ‘Hero’ late one night while taking a break from studying for my exams,” Faouzia said about the single. “Thematically, the song discusses having fair and reasonable expectations from the love you give and receive in a relationship or a friendship. It’s a two-way street and any healthy relationship needs both sides to be supportive of each other.” Slush Puppy — “Barbie Doll” Rising 20-year-old indie-pop producer Slush Puppy shares the gritty track “Barbie Doll” as a reflection on those who alter themselves for the attention of others. With a woozy beat and electrifying bass guitar, the addictive single expertly juxtaposes sunny instrumentals with bittersweet lyrics. “I wanted to creatively express what it feels like to overcompensate for being insecure,” Slush Puppy said about the track.