Lady Gaga has a new album, Chromatica, coming out tomorrow, so naturally, she is deep into the process of promoting it. She did so yesterday with a post on Instagram which gave the impression that she was personally delivering physical copies of the record to stores. Sharing photos of herself in a big, Chromatica-branded truck, she wrote, “Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world… in Chromatica time and distance do not exist.”

It is doubtful that Gaga truly drove that truck all over the planet (or personally delivered any copies of Chromatica at all), but that didn’t stop her fans from submitting complaints about Gaga’s delivery practices to FedEx (who, by the way, was not at all involved in this endeavor).

A fan tweeted one of Gaga’s photos at the @FedExHelp account on Twitter and wrote, “this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read ‘PSSYWGN’ please do something immediately.” Sure enough, a representative responded from the account, writing, “I’m sorry to hear of this incident. Please DM as much information as possible. Name, address, phone number, email address, truck number, and if it was a FedEx Express, Ground, or Home Delivery truck so that I can report this to the appropriate station.”

Another fan responded, “This same woman threw a package at my head and called me the f word,” and that tweet elicited a similar response from @FedExHelp.