Feid closed out his breakthrough year with the release of his new EP Sixdo last night (December 1). The rising Colombian star’s EP includes collaborations with hip-hop legend DJ Premier and reggaeton pioneers Zion y Lennox.

Back in September, Feid released Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum after the LP was leaked online. It’s become the biggest album of his career. In October, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo climbed No. 8 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. This week, Spotify’s Wrapped campaigned revealed Feid as the 48th most-streamed artist globally this year.

Instead of being a cash-grab of leftovers tracks, Feid pushes his Medellín-made reggaeton to new places in Sixdo. The most adventurous collaboration is “Le Pido A Dios” featuring DJ Premier. Premier’s twinkling hip-hop beats meet Feid’s sentimental flow and the result is a fresh and feel-good banger. It marks the first time Premier has worked with a Latin artist. Universal Music Latin’s Albert Piedrahita, who was behind Feid’s Nieve EP, was the A&R that brought them together.

Another standout on the six-track EP is the dreamy “California.” He puts a new spin on Latin pop with a touch of symphonic strings and piano. Feid’s voice soars as he envisions himself living the good life in the Golden State. His reggaeton reaches new emotional depths in the alluring “Chorrito Pa Las Animas.” Zion y Lennox join Feid on the electronica-infused “La Pasamos Cxbrxn.”

Sixdo is out now via Universal Music Latin. Listen to it here.

