Feid is continuing to release music videos from his blockbuster LP Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum. The rising Colombian star teamed up with Puerto Rican icon Yandel for the moody “XQ Te Pones Así” video that was dropped last night (November 29).

Feid is flying high this year thanks to Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum. Though the LP was released months in advance due to an online leak, it’s become his biggest release to date. Feliz Cumpleaños was his first LP to enter the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Albums chart when reached No. 8 in October. Based on the streaming from the album, Feid appeared at No. 48 among the 50 most-streamed artists of the year that were revealed today in Spotify’s Wrapped campaign.

One of the fan-favorite songs on Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum finally has a video. For the alluring reggaeton romp “XQ Te Pones Así,” he joined forces with Yandel, who is one-half of the pioneering duo Wisin y Yandel. The nostalgia and heartbreak that Feid’s music can evoke was at their most potent here as he sings about missing a loved one. Yandel, who is known for his sentimental sound, added more emotional baggage to their collaboration.

In the “XQ Te Pones Así” video, Feid and Yandel reflect on the one that got away. As both parties try to move on from a breakup, the memories remain, much like the lingering feeling behind the song. Feid will release his Sixdo EP tomorrow. The 6-track release will include the songs “La Pasamos Cxbrxn” with Zion y Lennox and “Le Pido A Dios” featuring DJ Premier.