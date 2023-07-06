We are just weeks away from the movie event of the summer. Barbie arrives in theaters later this month, but the soundtrack is giving bop after bop. The latest comes in the form of “Barbie Dreams,” a collaboration between buzzy K-Pop group Fifty Fifty and viral Atlanta rap sensation, Kaliii.

The song features an interpretation of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again,” as the ladies of Fifty Fifty celebrate a life of luxury, with their girlfriends.

“When I close my eyes, it’s a fantasy / Perfect plastic life from a magazine / Then when I wake up, it’s reality / I can have it all / live my Barbie dreams,” they sing on the chorus.

Kaliii then chimes in with a verse, celebrating her newfound stardom and embracing the lavish perks of celebrity with her day ones at her side.

“Ken gon’ spend ’cause I’m a ten / Pink Corvette, let’s paint the rims / I give looks and set the trends / We all look good, it’s me and friends,” she raps, bouncing along to the beat with ease.

You can listen to “Barbie Dreams” above.

Barbie The Album is out 7/21 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Kaliii is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.