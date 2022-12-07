At 2 a.m. in California last night (technically this morning, December 7), Finneas was awake. It seems he was up watching Family Guy or at least had the show on his mind when he tweeted an observation about the long-running animated series: “The family guy house has an enclosed porch. They are literally never in there.”

The family guy house has an enclosed porch. They are literally never in there pic.twitter.com/pLhoCBTUWQ — FINNEAS (@finneas) December 7, 2022

It turns out that while the sun porch is indeed rarely shown on the show, his claim of the room “literally” never being used isn’t quite true. Finneas isn’t the first person to make this observation, as it’s been the subject of many an internet conversation for years. In 2014, for example, one Stack Exchange user asked if the interior of the porch has ever been on the show. A commenter came through with four examples of episodes that included scenes in that room: 2000’s “Wasted Talent;” 2001’s “Ready, Willing, And Disabled;” 2006’s “Stewie Loves Lois;” and 2010’s “Halloween On Spooner Street.”

On a related note, earlier this year, Finneas and Billie Eilish made an appearance in The Simpsons universe, linking up with the most precocious of the Simpson children in the Disney+ short film When Billie Met Lisa. The Simpsons, by the way, also has a mostly forgotten room of its own.