This week, Billie Eilish joined Charli XCX on the remix of her Brat song “Guess,” singing a lusty verse about pondering the color of a romantic interest’s underwear. While many fans were exuberant to see the two stars collaborate, at least one was not. Their resultant accusation, that Eilish’s verse engaged in the practice of “queer-baiting,” was seen by Eilish’s brother Finneas, who came to her defense, pointing out how some toxic fans had taken their parasocial fascinations with Billie way too far.

The fan, who posted their criticism to TikTok, wrote, “Billie’s verse on ‘Guess’ is highkey predatory, but y’all blinded by her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain. Ever since the ‘Lost Cause’ controversy, she’s been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she’s actually into them lol. Charli is 32 and engaged FYI.”

So… to quote Mr. Mulaney, we don’t have time to unpack ALL of that, but to provide some background, some of the earliest accusations of queer-baiting against Eilish came after she dropped the video for “Lost Cause.” Apparently, hanging out and dancing with girls suggests that she should want to sleep with them or something, I don’t know.

Finneas, however, had time today, in the words of Mr. Yo. “What a take, you little clown,” he shot back in the comments. “I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were forcing her to label and out herself.” He has a strong point: Billie was technically outed during a red carpet interview at the Variety Hitmakers event, although she was pretty chill about it at the time, answering the reporter’s question with a dismissive, “Wasn’t it obvious?”

Still, if we could all stop projecting our insecurities onto artists and entertainers — at least, not on social media, where people can SEE it — that would be nice.